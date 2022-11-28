New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will lay the foundation stone of a medical college to be built at a cost of Rs 1,090 crore in Sirsa district at an event in Kurukshetra on Monday, said the Haryana government.

The 539-bed medical college will be built on about 22 acres, added the Haryana government.

The Medical College is being established by Chief Minister Manohar Lal with the objective of giving more impetus to medical education and research and providing the best health services to the people in the state. (ANI)

