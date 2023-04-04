Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Amid an increase in Covid cases in some parts of the state during the last few days, Haryana on Tuesday reported 193 fresh infections and one coronavirus-related fatality.

According to the state health department's bulletin, of the fresh infections, Gurugram reported 98, followed by 42 in Faridabad and 25 in Panchkula.

The death was reported from Yamunanagar district, which saw nine fresh cases of the viral infection, as per the bulletin.

On Monday, in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said wearing masks will be made mandatory across the state, especially in the crowded areas where gathering is expected to be above 100 people.

It has also been made mandatory for all health workers in the state to wear masks.

Vij also stated Covid tests will be mandatory for patients arriving at hospitals with symptoms of cough and cold.

On Sunday, Haryana had reported 203 infections, 99 of them from Gurugram district and 30 from Faridabad, while the total of active cases in the state rose to 724.

On Tuesday, the number of active cases in the state further rose to 840.

