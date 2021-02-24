Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Haryana recorded 130 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took its tally to 2,70,097 while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,043, a health department bulletin said.

Among other districts, Gurgaon reported 39 fresh cases, Karnal 17 and Kurukshetra 16, it said.

The latest fatality was reported from Panchkula district, the bulletin said.

There are 955 active cases in the state. So far, 2,66,099 people have recovered and the recovery rate stands at 98.52 per cent, it stated.

