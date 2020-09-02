Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Haryana reported 15 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 721 as the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,792 new cases, the health department's daily bulletin said.

With this, the infection tally in the state rises to 68,218.

Also Read | Aarey Forest Case: Uddhav Thackeray Holds Meeting With Forest Officials, Assures to Protection of Adivasis’ Rights; State Govt to Apply Section 4 of IFA on 600-Acre Land Near SGNP.

While Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad reported two fatalities each, one death each was reported in Sirsa, Hisar, Rohtak, Ambala and Faridabad.

Districts that reported fresh cases include Panchkula (216), Gurgaon (184), Faridabad (152), Panipat (142), Karnal (130), Kurukshetra (126), Hisar (114), Ambala (96), Yamunanagar (95), Rohtak (90) and Kaithal (89), as per the bulletin.

Also Read | Question Hour Scrapped: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Says 'Govt Not Running Away From Debate'.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 12,622, while 54,875 patients have been discharged after recovery.

On Wednesday, the state's recovery rate was at 80.44 per cent, down from 81.05 per cent a day earlier. The fatality rate was at 1.06 per cent, while the rate at which infections are doubling is 34 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)