Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 3 (ANI): Haryana on Saturday reported 2 deaths and 218 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department.

On Saturday, the recoveries from this deadly virus were 450 making the total recoveries in the state rise to 2,57,261.

Active cases in the state are 2,890 making the total cases mount to 2,63,068.

However, the state reported 2 deaths today making the total deaths in the state rise to 2,917.

India reported 18,177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,03,23,965, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Sunday.

With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,47,220. As many as 217 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,435. So far 99,27,310 recoveries have been reported in the country. (ANI)

