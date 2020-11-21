Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported another big spike of 2,666 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 2,15,021 while 25 more fatalities took the COVID-19 death toll to 2,163.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 939 were reported from the hardest-hit Gurgaon district, the second highest single-day spike so far, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Earlier, Gurgaon had reported 964 cases on November 8.

Gurgaon and Faridabad (630 new cases) are the two hardest-hit districts, both of which fall in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Among other districts which reported a big spike included Hisar (179), Sonipat (110) and Rohtak (101).

The fatalities included five from Faridabad, four from Bhiwani and three each from Gurugram and Hisar among others.

Active cases in the state currently stand at 20,325 while the recovery rate is 89.54 per cent, the bulletin said.

