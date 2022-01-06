Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Haryana witnessed another big spike in COVID-19 infections, with Gurugram district accounting for more than half of the 2,678 fresh infections recorded on Thursday.

Haryana has been registering a constant increase in fresh cases over the past several days.

Also Read | Bulli Bai App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Highly Radicalised, Reveals Long Planning but Shows No Remorse, Say Delhi Police.

As against 1,132 cases reported on Tuesday, a day later Haryana reported 2,176 infections, while Thursday also saw another big spike.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the health department, Haryana also reported eight new cases of Omicron variant, taking the tally of such infections in the state to 114, of which 31 are active while the rest have been discharged.

Also Read | Puducherry COVID-19 Restrictions: UT Administration Announces New Curbs As COVID-19 Cases Surge; Check Details.

The fresh COVID-19 cases raised the state's infection count to 7,81,696.

In addition to Gurugram (1,447), Faridabad (297), Sonipat (130), Panchkula (162), Ambala (169) , Karnal (107) and Rohtak (63) districts also registered a spike in cases.

According to the bulletin, the death toll rose to 10,067 after one fresh fatality was reported from Kaithal district.

The total active cases in the state was 7,912, while the overall recoveries were 7,63,694. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.70 per cent, the latest bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)