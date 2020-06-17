Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Haryana Reports 560 New Coronavirus Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:35 PM IST
India News | Haryana Reports 560 New Coronavirus Cases

Chandigarh [India], June 17 (ANI): Haryana on Wednesday reported 560 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,832 in the state.

According to the State Health Department, the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,750.

Also Read | Haryana Reports 500 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 8,832: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

India on Wednesday recorded 10,974 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 3,54,065 including 11,903 deaths.

The total number of cases also include 1,55,227 active cases while 1,86,935 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

Also Read | Thane: Fire Erupts at Saket Slum Area, Operation Underway to Extinguish Blaze.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

