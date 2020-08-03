Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 and 654 fresh cases of infection, taking the caseload in the state to 37,173.

Panipat reported four fatalities while two deaths occurred in Kurukshetra and one in Bhiwani, the state Health Department's daily bulletin said on Monday.

With this, COVID-19 deaths in Haryana rose to 440.

The districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (170), Panipat (106), Panchkula (60), Rewari (50), Hisar (33), Kurukshetra (27), Yamunanagar (27) and Karnal (20), as per the bulletin.

Active cases in the state currently are 6,263 while 30,470 have been discharged after the recovery.

As of Monday, the state has a healthy recovery rate, which is nearly 82 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections is 26 days, the health bulletin said.

