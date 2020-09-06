Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Haryana reported the highest single-day spike in its COVID-19 death toll on Sunday with 25 more people succumbing to the disease even as 2,277 fresh cases pushed its coronavirus tally to 76,549, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

On Saturday, the state had reported a record 2,289 cases and 22 fatalities.

With 25 deaths, the number of fatalities rose to 806 in the state on Sunday.

Four deaths were reported from Panchkula district, three from Kurukshetra, two each from Faridabad, Ambala, Rohtak, Panipat, Karnal and Kaithal, and a fatality each was reported from Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Hisar and Rewari, according to the bulletin.

The districts that reported a big jump in the number of COVID-19 cases included Gurugram, which saw the highest single-day spike of 306 cases, Faridabad (276), Karnal (246), Kurukshetra (230), Ambala (190) and Panchkula (137).

Rohtak reported 91 fresh coronavirus cases while Sirsa added 44 more.

Charkhi Dadri was the only district that reported fresh cases in single-digit numbers at four. The district has a total of 320 coronavirus cases with one fatality, the lowest in the entire state.

Gurugram, the second worst-hit district after Faridabad in terms of cases and fatalities, is the only district in Haryana that has so far reported over 300 cases in a 24-hour period.

Gurugram has a total of 13,335 cases and 137 fatalities as against Faridabad's 13,898 cases and 178 deaths.

After 75 workers recently tested positive for COVID-19 at two dhabas in Sonipat district's Murthal, officials on Sunday said seven workers of three eateries in Karnal district were found infected with the coronavirus during a screening drive.

These three dhabas were being sanitised and will remain shut till further orders, they added.

Haryana currently has 15,692 active COVID-19 cases while 60,051 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Sunday, the state has a recovery rate of 78.45 per cent, fatality rate of 1.05 per cent while the rate at which the infections are doubling is 33 days. PTI SUN VSD

