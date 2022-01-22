Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) Eleven coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Saturday, while 8,753 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 9,01,303, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,165 people have died from the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,595 fresh cases.

Faridabad (1,030), Karnal (340), Panchkula (546), Sonipat (604), Ambala (492), Hisar (398) and Kurukshetra (308) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases.

While three fatalities were reported from Yamunanagar district, two deaths each were from Gurugram, Faridabad and Kurukshetra while Hisar and Ambala reported a fatality each, according to the bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 57,932.

