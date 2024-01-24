New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Haryana Tableau is all set to display 'women empowerment' including the rampant development taking place in various sectors, with special emphasis on the state government schemes that are proving beneficial to the public at Kartavya Path this Republic Day.

Speaking to ANI, Director of Public Relations, Mandeep Brar, said, "Haryana tableau has been selected three years in a row in the last five years. This tableau will not only show ancient Rakhigarhi but also Haryana's industrial development, urban development, metro, agricultural development, especially floriculture and women's empowerment."

"Additionally, it will show how the digital infrastructure of Haryana has improved. It will also showcase the proactiveness of the government in providing services to the public," he added.

Rehearsals are underway for the tableaus taking part in the Republic Day Parade at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp.

A total of 25 tableaus, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade.

France's President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the event.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is set to visit India as a Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day, will arrive in Jaipur on January 25 and will begin his visit by touring Amber Fort.

Republic Day is celebrated on 26th January every year to commemorate the day when our Constitution came into effect in 1950. (ANI)

