Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 9 (ANI): With the aim to equip youth with industry-ready skills, the Haryana government is mulling over introducing a comprehensive skill development programme in every district, said the State Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday.

The district-level agencies led by Additional Deputy Commissioners will be reconstituted and strengthened for this purpose.

Also Read | Texas Deploys Special Border Forces to ‘repel’ Migrants.

The objective is to create training programmes that cater to the needs of the local industry, said the Chief Secretary.

During a meeting of the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM) and its implementation strategy, virtually attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of engaging class 12 dropout students, particularly in Nuh district in the skill development programme.

Also Read | US Shocker: Indian-American Doctor Rajesh Motibhai Patel Indicted for Sexually Assaulting Female Patients in Georgia.

He directed the officers to launch a unique campaign to disseminate information about various training programmes and encourage students to enrol in them. He said this will also enhance the employability of these students.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to organize functions to distribute skill development certificates to the candidates. This initiative aims to recognize and celebrate individuals' successful completion of skill development programs and acknowledge their efforts towards enhancing their employability.

Besides this, he also suggested to the officers to invite successful industrialists and motivational speakers to address the candidates which will instil a sense of confidence and determination in them. This would also provide an opportunity for individuals to learn from industry leaders and gain valuable insights into various industries, he added. Kaushal said that Chief Minister in his Budget Speech for the financial year 2023-24 announced that in order to promote employment opportunities for the youth of Haryana abroad, the government has operationalised the establishment of the Haryana Overseas Placement Cell in the Foreign Cooperation Department, Vishwakarma Skill University and Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Additional Deputy Commissioners to also invite the Mayors and CEOs of the Zila Parishad to the review meetings so as to ensure that skill development programmes are responsive to the needs of local communities.

While divulging the upcoming industry-specific projects, the officers apprised that Electric Vehicle Training will be started. Machinist Training and 5G technologies training will also commence soon.

HSDM is developing a convergence portal. This portal will ensure the integration of HSDM and Skill India Portal.

Besides this, letters have been issued to the departments concerned regarding the recognition of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training as Awarding Bodies for skill certification in educational institutions. All higher educational institutions have been asked to facilitate the students to avail of apprenticeship facilities.

The Mission initiated a special project 'Specialized Cloud-Based Remote Monitoring Solution' to ensure authenticity in skill centres and active monitoring of candidates to irradiate possibilities of duplicity and fake certification. It was further apprised that a Dual System of training is being implemented in ITIs with the help of Industry partners. On-the-job training programs (OJT) of 3-6 months in one year ITI course and 6-12 months in two years ITI courses are being provided to the trainees.

According to the Haryana government statement, in 2022-23 MoUs (Memorandum of understanding) were signed between 62 government ITIs and 189 industries under Dual System of Training (DST) for 290 trade units and over 6,800 DST seats were offered in admission and trainees were enrolled in DST trade units. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)