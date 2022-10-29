Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Haryana will soon set up district-wise helipad facilities to tackle emergency situations, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Saturday.

Inclusive arrangements will also be made to ensure proper night-landing facilities on these helipads. The state government has started making efforts in this direction, he said while chairing a meeting with the officials of the Civil Aviation Department.

During the meeting, he gave necessary directions to the officers concerned, said an official statement.

The deputy chief minister said recently, a Civil Aviation Ministers' Conference was held during which, the need to build a helipad in every district of each state across the country was discussed in detail.

In this direction, the Haryana government had expressed its desire to take the first initiative by setting up district-wise helipad facilities to tackle emergency situations.

Chautala said Haryana government has always been at the fore in implementing the schemes and concepts launched by the central government in the state.

The plan to set up helipads in every district will also be implemented soon, he said.

For this, instructions have been given to the Home Department and the Director General of Police to develop infrastructure.

Certainly, Haryana will become the first state in which every district will have helipad facilities, he added.

Chautala said the possibility of setting up a helipad in the district police lines should also be worked out for ensuring a safe landing facility. With the development of this type of infrastructure, helicopter landings can be done in war and emergency-like situations, he said.

Besides this, setting up of helipads in the police lines, all arrangements will also be made for the security of these helipads.

Chautala said under the regional connectivity scheme, Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN), an action plan is being prepared to tie up with seven other states to identify new routes from Hisar by April next year to strengthen air connectivity.

With the success of this action plan, the citizens of the state will get wide access to air travel, he added.

He said that an institute would be set up in Haryana for imparting airport security training. He directed the officials to earmark the places in Hisar, Sirsa and Pinjore for this. PTI SUN

