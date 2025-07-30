Yamunanagar (Haryana), Jul 30 (PTI) A wanted criminal allegedly involved in several cases, including those of extortion and possession of illegal weapons, was killed in an encounter here on Wednesday, the police said.

Acting on an input that the accused, Bhima, was present on Ratoli road, the police reached the spot, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, Kamal Deep Goyal said.

Bhima allegedly opened fire at the cops and tried to escape, but he was injured in an exchange of fire and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer added.

Police said a weapon, live cartridges and a motorcycle were allegedly recovered from the spot.

