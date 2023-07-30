Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a joint raid conducted by Haryana's Chief Minister flying squad and Crime Investigation Department (CID) at a residence in Rohtak, country and English liquor bottles were recovered in connection with illegal liquor business, according to the excise department.

The accused, identified as Ravi Kumar, was taken into custody, said the excise department.

Also Read | NEET UG 2023: MCC Releases Result of Round One Seat Allotment of National Eligibility Entrance Test.

"A raid was conducted jointly by the CM flying squad and CID at the residence of Ravi Kumar. After conducting raids, we recovered bottles of country and English liquors", said Pradeep Kumar, Inspector, Excise Department.

Further, Kumar said, "The accused has been taken into custody. We have also informed the police".

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Meetings With NDA MPs Between July 31 and August 10.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)