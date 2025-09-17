Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, and praised his vision, dedication, and ability to connect with people across all sections of society.

In a video message, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar said, "As India celebrated its diamond jubilee of its independence, PM Narendra Modi is himself getting the diamond jubilee. He has really connected with people from all strata of life. He has the ability to make friends with everyone and bring everyone together and has done remarkable work both in the nation and in his outreach to people around the world."

"His vision and his dedication is something that no one can forget. On this occasion of his 75th birthday, let the divine bless him with a long and healthy life in the service of humanity," he said.

Celebrations for Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday are underway across the country, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising a fortnight-long sewa pakhwada with various events.

A 15-day nationwide campaign named 'Seva Pakhwada' has been launched to mark PM Modi's birthday. Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born on September 17 1950, officially joined the RSS in 1971, but he was introduced to the Sangh at a much younger age. In 1985, he was assigned to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, and quickly rose through the party's ranks, becoming its General Secretary in 1998. Three years later, in 2001, he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. And 13 years after that, in 2014, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the first time. (ANI)

