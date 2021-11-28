New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A Delhi court has allowed police to take the voice samples of Hindu Rakshak Dal president Pinky Chaudhary, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay and other accused in a case related to alleged raising communal slogans near Jantar Mantar here in August.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak allowed the plea of Delhi Police, saying the voice samples were necessary to ascertain the role of the accused in raising slogans and giving speeches on August 8.

Also Read | Tripura Civic Body Election Results 2021: BJP Clean Sweeps Civic Polls, Wins All 51 Seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation.

"In the present case, the voice sample is necessary to ascertain the role of non-applicants in raising slogans/speeches. In view of the same, the application is allowed,” the court said.

The court directed Chaudhary, Upadhaya and other co-accused -- Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Sushil Tiwari, Vineet Vajpai, Preet Singh and Uttam Upadhaya -- to make themselves available for giving their voice samples as and when informed by the investigating officer (IO) of the case.

Also Read | Cyclonic Storm Likely To Form Over South Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal on November 30, Odisha To Witness Heavy Rainfall From December 3.

"IO concerned is directed to give advance intimation of at least one day to the non-applicants in this regard,” the court said.

Chaudhary had surrendered before Delhi Police on August 31 and was granted bail on September 30, while Upadhyay was arrested on August 10 and was granted bail on August 11.

Besides Upadhyay, the police had also arrested Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai and Preet Singh in connection with the case.

The police charged the accused with various offences, including raising communal slogans and inciting the youth to propagate against a particular religion, at a rally here.

Earlier a trial court had dismissed Chaudhary's anticipatory bail application, saying “we are not a Taliban State.”

The court had said that in the past such incidents have triggered communal tensions leading to riots and loss to life and property.

"We are not Taliban State. Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi-cultural society. While the whole of India is celebrating 'azadi ka amrut mahotsav' there are some minds still chained with intolerant and self-centric beliefs,” the judge had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)