Shillong, Jul 1 (PTI) Tensions flared in the high-security government secretariat here on Tuesday as hawkers staged a protest at the main entrance following an ongoing eviction drive.

The Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA) demonstrated against the eviction drive carried out by the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and the Urban Affairs Department.

The protesters carrying placards raised slogans as the SMB targets hawkers operating without Certificates of Vending (COV).

The drive, carried out with support from the East Khasi Hills district administration, aims to regulate street vending in the busy commercial zone and to implement the state government's 'no vendors' policy in Khyndailad area.

Members of the MGSPHSVA attempted to storm the Secretariat, decrying what they termed an "illegal eviction" by authorities.

The protesters condemned the actions of the Urban Affairs Department and the SMB, accusing them of violating the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

Angela Rangad, adviser to the MGSPHSVA, told media persons that the eviction drive was not only unlawful but also lacked procedural fairness.

"Even vendors with valid Certificates of Vending have been evicted. The chairperson of the Provisional Town Vending Committee (PTVC), who is also the CEO of the SMB, authorised the eviction without following due process," she alleged.

Rangad called for an emergency meeting of the PTVC to address the violations and demanded that the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Urban Affairs recall the files concerned under the Street Vendors Act for further review and discussion.

The registered vendors have been given other locations to operate their business, according to a senior officer of the SMB.

