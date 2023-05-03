Srinagar, May 3 (PTI) The High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) Gulmarg and the Jammu University on Wednesday signed an MoU to offer courses to Army officers and soldiers to augment their skills in high-altitude and mountain rescue operations, officials said.

The HAWS signed the MoU with the Jammu University to provide postgraduate, undergraduate and certificate courses to the officers and soldiers who undergo rigorous training at HAWS, an Army official said.

The MoU was signed at HAWS Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district -- where the HAWS Gulmarg has a branch.

The Commandant of the HAWS said the MoU is a landmark decision for technical advancement and progression of the Army personnel in the discipline of high-altitude studies and disaster management in the mountainous terrain.

The MoU will also help enhance the capabilities of students of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in enhancing their capabilities in disaster management studies particularly in mountainous, high-altitude and glaciated regions with the expertise available with HAWS, he said.

The MoU records mutual intent for academic and research collaboration between the HAWS and the Jammu University for academic and technical advancement through UG and PG courses in mountain craft, snow craft, rescue operations and disaster management, the official said.

Vice Chancellor, Jammu University, Umesh Rai said these programmes will also impart special skills to the students which will help them in developing adventure sports in the Union Territory.

The HAWS Gulmarg is a premier Institute of the Indian Army since its inception in 1948. The school trains more than 1,400 personnel of the Army, CRPF, BSF and troops of friendly foreign countries in mountain and winter warfare annually.

