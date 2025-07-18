Prayagraj, Jul 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday allowed an application moved by the plaintiff in suit number 17 to treat his plaint as the representative one of all other suits in the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute at Mathura.

After this, suit number 17 will be treated as the representative suit and will be heard and decided first.

Also Read | Ministry of Finance Offering Financial Aid of INR 46,715 to Every Citizen of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

Passing the order, the court said that the plaintiff may make necessary amendments in this regard.

The order was passed by Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra, hearing a bunch of original suits relating to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute at Mathura.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Tanks 501 Points, Nifty Closes Below 25,000 on Selling in Bank Stocks, Foreign Fund Outflows.

The controversy is related to the Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

In suit number 17, an application under order 1 rule 8 was moved saying this suit be treated in representative capacity for all the suits.

Senior advocate Taslima Naseem, appearing on behalf of the Muslim side, said that the proceedings of other suits be stayed after this order. She further said that whatever order will be passed now in suit no. 17 should be binding on other suits.

The court fixed August 22 as the next date for framing issues.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for the possession of land after the removal of the Shahi Idgah masjid structure as well as for restoration of the temple and for permanent injunction.

At one stage, on August 1 last year, the high court had rejected applications of the Muslim side, which challenged the maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers. The court held that all suits of the Hindu worshippers were maintainable and these suits were not barred by the Limitation Act, the Waqf Act and the Places of Worship Act,1991.

Later on October 23, 2024, the high court rejected an application moved by the Shahi Idgah mosque committee to recall the high court's January 11, 2024 order consolidating all suits filed in connection with the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute at Mathura.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)