Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday restrained the BMC till May 21 from felling any more trees at the Tata Gardens in south Mumbai for construction of an interchange of the Mumbai Coastal Road project.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade was hearing a public interest litigation filed by an NGO 'Society for Improvement, Greenery & Nature', raising concerns over felling of trees at the Tata Gardens at Breach Candy for construction of an interchange of the Mumbai Coastal Road project.

The court was informed by senior counsel Aspi Chinoy and advocate Joel Carlos, appearing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), that the Tree Authority had on January 6 this year passed an order allowing cutting of trees for the project.

"Sixty-one trees are to be cut and 79 are to be transplanted. The cutting of trees has already begun and a few trees have been cut till date," Chinoy told the court.

The court allowed the petitioner to amend their petition so as to challenge the January 6 order passed by the Tree Authority and posted the matter for further hearing on May 21.

"Till then, the respondent (BMC) is restrained by an order of injunction from cutting any more trees," the court said.

The coastal road proposes to link Marine Drive in south Mumbai to Worli, the southern end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

