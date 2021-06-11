New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Centre and the Delhi government among others on a petition seeking implementation of compensation schemes to families and children where the sole bread earner died due Covid-19.

A single-judge bench of Justice Amit Bansal asked the Centre, Delhi government and other responsible authorities to file a reply on the petition filed by two minor siblings Yasmin and Ruben Kataria, who lost their Covid-19 positive father due to lack of oxygen supply in the hospital.

The bench has listed the matter for hearing on July 29.

The children filed the petition in the High Court through advocates Bharat Malhotra and Siddhant Sethi.

The petitioner has sought compensation or any other entitled remedy under the law for the untimely and preventable death of their father, who died due to Covid-19 infections and "oxygen deficiency" in a hospital.

The father of the petitioners was admitted to a hospital after being infected with Covid-19 virus

The petitioners have sought "expeditiously implementation" of the various schemes if any, as floated by the Centre or Delhi governments to provide the compensation coupled with monthly sustenance allowance to bereaved sole earning single parent and to provide free education to their children's and along with a monthly stipend to the families, who lost the sole earning member of a family on account due to lack of supply of oxygen.

The petitioner urged the court to issue direction to authorities concerned to announce and expeditiously implement the schemes, for children like petitioners, who are studying in private schools, who have lost their sole bread earning parent/family member due to lack of oxygen supply or due to COVID and further respondents should be directed to bear all the educational expenses of the petitioners in the interest of Justice.

The petitioner also sought to ensure that there should not be any kind of prejudice to the right of petitioners' education in the respondent school on account of non-payment of fees, in the interest of Justice. (ANI)

