Ranchi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday ordered the Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri to ensure that notices are served upon people whose properties need to be acquired for facilitating night landing facilities at the Deoghar airport.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a petition filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on starting night landing facilities at the Deoghar airport.

The case will heard next on October 19.

The Deoghar Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister on July 12.

