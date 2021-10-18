New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked a three-member committee to reconsider the case after examining the fresh medical reports of a minor who is seeking permission to donate part of his liver to his ailing father suffering from an advanced stage of liver failure.

The court said it is hoped that in case the 17-year-and-nine month-old boy is found fit for donating a part of his liver as per his medical reports received from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), the committee set up by the appropriate authority will reconsider its earlier report for granting necessary approval to him so that his father's life may be saved.

Justice Rekha Palli said keeping in view the urgency involved in the matter, the petitioner is granted liberty to approach the registrar of the high court for the listing of the case on any date between October 16 to 20, if the need arises and fixed the plea for hearing on October 21.

The court, which was informed that the latest medical report of the boy was awaited, noted that the only reason for the committee to reject the petitioner's request earlier was premised on the fact that some of the parameters of the boy's fitness were not within the prescribed range.

“At this stage, it may be also noted that this court had on September 27, already observed that the petitioner had made out a case of ‘exceptional medical circumstances' and “in the light of this position, I am of the considered opinion that the three-member committee constituted by the Appropriate Authority, which had furnished its report on October 6 and 9 ought to reconsider the petitioner's case within a period of two days from the date of receipt of his fresh medical reports from respondent no.2 (ILBS),” the judge said.

The court was informed that in earlier medical reports, the parameters of the boy were not within the prescribed range and he was not fit for liver donation.

It also asked the hospital to ensure that copies of all the latest medical reports, along with the opinion of treating doctors, are furnished to the committee.

The court had earlier issued notices to the Delhi government and ILBS on the boy's petition seeking permission to donate part of his liver to his ailing father.

The petitioner boy, through his mother, challenged an order passed by the hospital rejecting his application for donating part of his liver to his ailing father.

The petitioner said there was non-application of mind by the hospital authorities as the rule permits donation of part of the liver by a minor in exceptional circumstances which aspect has been totally ignored.

The plea said the boy's mother and elder brother have been denied permission to donate their organs on medical grounds and now permission has also been denied to him.

It said the boy's case is exceptional and as per the opinion of doctors, urgent transplant is required hence the necessary permission is liable to be granted.

As per the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, there is no complete prohibition for a minor to donate a human organ or tissue by a minor and a minor is also permitted to donate organ and tissue in a manner as may be prescribed by the government.

Rule 5(3)(g) of Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014, says that living organ or tissue donation by minor is not permitted except under medical grounds to be recommended in detail with justification and prior approval of competent authority, the plea said.

