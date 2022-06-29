Cuttack, Jun 29 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted a 15-day conditional bail to Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the kidnapping and murder case of the Kalahandi teacher.

Sahu had prayed for the bail for the treatment of his ailing wife and son.

Also Read | I Am Also Resigning as a Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council: Uddhav Thackeray – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Granting him an interim bail, the court laid down several conditions, including that he must not influence the witnesses.

He is also required to appear before the investigating officer at a short notice, the court said.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM Ahead of Floor Test in Assembly, Says 'In Democracy, Heads Are Counted To Show Numbers, I Am Not Interested in That'.

The woman was allegedly murdered by Sahu in October last year, as per police.

She hailed from Bolangir and worked at an English medium school in Kalahandi. Sahu was the chairman of the school management committee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)