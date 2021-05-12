Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Expressing its displeasure with politicians for not following COVID-19 lockdown curbs imposed in Maharashtra, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said no leader or minister should conduct physical ceremonies or functions.

While hearing a suo motu (on its own) on COVID-19- related issues, a division bench of Justices R V Ghuge and B U Debadwar said no politician or minister shall conduct physical ceremonies or functions.

The bench was informed by an advocate that Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Sandipan Bhumre had participated in inauguration functions where people had gathered in large numbers.

The court said it was compelled by circumstances created by politicians and leaders to direct such people to not conduct any physical ceremony or function till the lockdown restrictions are eased in Maharashtra.

"The Maharashtra Chief Minister has appealed to politicians to not organise such events, but still it is happening and there seems to be no action taken against the politician. What is this politician-police nexus?" the court said.

The court was informed that while an FIR was lodged in the matter, the minister was not named as an accused.

"We are pained to note that the minister (Bhumre) was physically holding ceremonies in his constituency. There is no restriction on conducting ceremonies through virtual mode," it said.

The bench further asked if the lockdown restrictions and orders passed by the court on COVID-19-related issues in the interest of public health are meant only for the poor, and if politicians are above the law.

"We will refrain from drawing conclusions at this stage, but we cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that the minister gave consent to these functions and has physically attended them. The photographs of the function indicate that most of the time, the mask was on his (Bhumre's) chin," the court said.

The court said it would hear the matter further on May 13.

