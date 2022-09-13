Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of investigation into an alleged illegal appointment in AIIMS-Kalyani from the West Bengal CID to the CBI.

Police have filed a case in Kalyani police station in West Bengal's Nadia district, alleging that a family member of BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana of Bankura constituency was illegally appointed at AIIMS.

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

The investigation into the case was later transferred to the state CID from the Kalyani police.

"We are of the opinion that no ground is made out to allow the prayer made in this public interest petition which is accordingly dismissed," a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj said.

Also Read | Nabanna Rally: Kolkata Witnesses Pitched Battles Between BJP Workers and Police, PCR Van Torched.

The petitioner's counsel prayed that the AIIMS has been constituted under an Act of the Parliament and that in respect of the establishment owned and controlled by the central government, investigation should be carried out by the CBI.

The counsel for the state opposed the petition, submitting that investigation is primarily a state subject and there is no allegation of bias against the investigating agency and also there is no legal bar to conduct the probe by the state agency in such cases.

The counsel appearing for the AIIMS submitted that no illegality has been committed in making the appointment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)