Prayagraj, Jan 8 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed February 20 for hearing petition seeking transfer some more cases from Mathura court to the high court regarding the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah masjid dispute.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits so far for possession of land after removal of structure of Shahi Idgah masjid as well as for restoration of temple and for permanent injunction.

Also Read | 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Odisha: Indian Diaspora Delegations Express Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi (See Pics and Videos).

The order was passed by Justice Kshitij Shailendra on a transfer petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Lala Virajman through his next friend.

The petition prayed for transfer of cases relating to Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute to the high court.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Tuition Teacher Elopes With Minor Student in Mandya, Arrested.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, advocates Rina N Singh and Rana Singh submitted that a number of suits relating to Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute are being heard by the high court. They submitted that matters are of historical importance.

It was submitted that six cases are pending before the Mathura court, one of which is of Radha Rani Vrishbhan Kumari, Vrindaban.

The court issued notice to UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and others and fixed February 20 for hearing.

On October 23, 2024, the court had rejected an application moved by the Shahi Idgah mosque committee to recall its January 11 order consolidating all suits filed in connection with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)