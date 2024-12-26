Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh and said that he gave a "new direction to the country's economy".

Majhi said Singh was a "great son of the country and respected all over the world for his knowledge and skills in the field of economics".

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted to the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

"As the finance minister, he gave a new direction to the country's economy. Due to his liberal economic policies, India started its journey as a major economy of the world. As the prime minister, he accelerated the development of the country in various fields," Majhi said in a statement.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His dedication, integrity, and calm leadership will always be remembered. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless his soul and grant him eternal peace”.

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, in a post on X, said, “A visionary leader, an exceptional economist, and a humble statesman. Dr. Manmohan Singh's contributions to India's growth and progress will always be remembered. Omm Shanti.”

Singh, who was prime minister for two terms in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014, had been in poor health for the last few months.

He is survived by wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.

