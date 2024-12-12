New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal on Thursday slammed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his Hathras visit and said that the latter should have visited on Sunday and it means that he is not interested in participating in Parliament proceedings.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) should have visited Hathras on Sunday. This means that he is not interested in participating in the House and his party leaders are disrupting the proceedings of the House."

Sharpening his attacks on the opposition, the BJP MP said, "The session is continuously being interrupted...We are all ready for the discussion and Congress MPs are given the chance to speak in parliament. But when ruling MPs speak, the opposition MPs come in the well...It is not good to stall the proceedings of the house."

Rahul Gandhi earliert today arrived at Boolgarhi village in Hathras to meet the family of the 2020 rape victim.

The visit of Lok Sabha LoP ignited criticism from the BJP leaders.

BJP Leader Baldev Singh Aulakh asked Rahul Gandhi why he needed to instigate the situation there now when the Hathras issue has been closed by CBI.

"The Hathras issue has been closed by CBI. Why does he need to instigate the situation there now? Why does he want to spread anarchy in the country? Till Yogi Adityanatha is the CM... Rahul Gandhi taking trips to UP is not going to make a difference... They have never apologized for the atrocities enabled against Sikhs by their family," Aulakh said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak called Rahul Gandhi a "victim of frustration," and accused the Congress leader of exploiting the situation and inciting unrest.

"Rahul Gandhi, you have a feeling of despair, you are a victim of frustration. You do not even know that the CBI has investigated the Hathras case. The case is going on in the court...Sometimes you want to visit Sambhal, Aligarh. You are completely derailed," Pathak said in a self-made video.

In 2020, Rahul Gandhi met the family and also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of "exploitation" and unleashing "atrocities" on the victim's family.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29, 2020, after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14, 2020.

Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP Police and administration allegedly cremated her body without the family's consent or presence. (ANI)

