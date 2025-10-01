New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) celebrated its Raising Day, commemorating 25 years since its establishment on October 1, 2001, said the Ministry of Defence release.

Conceived as a permanent institution to promote jointness and integration within the Armed Forces, HQ IDS has emerged as the fulcrum of tri-service synergy in emerging areas such as cyber and space, a key enabler in shaping India's integrated military preparedness.

HQ IDS has continued this trajectory over the years, supporting the creation of new joint military structures and contributing to initiatives aimed at establishing an integrated three-tier service mechanism. HQ IDS has facilitated the tri-services roadmap in capability development and is actively engaged with national research organisations and industry partners to accelerate indigenous solutions, in line with the vision of self-reliance in the defence sector.

It provided a forum for the highest military and civilian leadership and also played a key role in the conduct of the Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) at the apex level. It coordinated Joint Staff Talks with Allied nations and contributed to multinational defence cooperation frameworks at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

According to the MoD,HQ IDS supported national disaster response through coordinated exercises and deployments, prioritising humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). The Combined Operational Review and Evaluation (CORE ) program improved training and education in 2025. HQ IDS also advanced emerging areas such as cyber, artificial intelligence (AI), and space, fostering inter-service integration, facilitating dialogue with scientific institutions, and supporting the adoption of new technologies for military applications.

It outlined a roadmap to deepen integration further, focusing on enhancing joint operational doctrines , institutionalising training frameworks that combine cutting-edge technology with strategic foresight, and expanding India's role in multilateral security cooperation.

Headquarters IDS commemorated the dedication of its former and present personnel. It was established to provide an integrated approach to planning, force structuring, capability development, and doctrinal evolution, thereby enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army. (ANI)

