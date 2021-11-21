New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry will hold a review meeting on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday with officials from states of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Union Territory of Puducherry, sources said on Sunday evening.

The meeting will take place in virtual format.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Girl Raped Repeatedly By 20-Year-Old Youth in Trichy; Accused Arrested.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior Health officials will be present in the meeting, sources said.

More than 115.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read | PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal; 2 Boys Playing Battle Royale Game on Railway Track Run Over by Train in Mathura.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,302 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India's active caseload stands at 1,24,868 which now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.36 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 11,787 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,39,09,708. The recovery rate is currently at 98.29 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

As per the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.96per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 47 days while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.93 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 57 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)