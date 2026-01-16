New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) 2026, organised by the Government of Gujarat at Marwadi University, Rajkot, from 11th to 15th January 2026, concluded with enthusiastic participation from visitors across India and abroad, said the release.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) marked a significant presence at the exhibition through the establishment of a comprehensive Health Pavilion in Hall No. 6.

Spread over approximately 700 square meters, the Health Pavilion was conceptualised around the theme "Swasthya Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and showcased the Government of India's people-centric approach to strengthening public health systems. The pavilion was jointly inaugurated on 11th January 2026 by senior officers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with officials from the State Government and District Health Agencies.

The release stated that the pavilion featured 26 stalls representing 12 Programme Divisions of MoHFW, with active participation from the State Government and District Health Agencies. Throughout the five-day exhibition, the pavilion offered a wide range of free healthcare services, screenings, counselling, and awareness activities for the general public. These included counselling on HIV and mental health; awareness sessions on Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), fluorosis prevention, Eat Right India, One Health, and Health Technology Assessment in India; as well as screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, blood group, oral cancer, eye and ear health. Services related to geriatric assessment and basic geriatric rehabilitation were also provided.

In addition to clinical and informational services, the pavilion hosted several engaging outreach activities aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and community participation. These included Nukkad Natak performances by the TB and Immunization teams of the Government of Gujarat, live CPR demonstrations by the Rural Health Training Center, Najafgarh, New Delhi, and a health-themed quiz competition with prize distribution. A dedicated space featuring traditional, screen-free games was also created to engage visitors, particularly children, and encourage healthy recreational practices.

The Health Pavilion received an overwhelming and encouraging response from visitors, including foreign nationals, and emerged as one of the major attractions of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition 2026. The strong public participation reflected growing awareness of and trust in Government health initiatives and highlighted the extensive reach and impact of MoHFW's flagship programmes.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reaffirms its commitment to advancing the vision of "Swasthya Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" through sustained innovation, collaborative efforts with States and stakeholders, and the continued implementation of inclusive, accessible, and quality healthcare initiatives across the country. (ANI)

