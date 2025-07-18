Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that health services in Uttar Pradesh have been ruined under the BJP government.

In a statement issued from the SP headquarters, Yadav said that patients are not getting treatment and they have to wander from door to door. He said that lives are being lost due to the lack of treatment as the BJP has ruined the health services. The BJP is making "record after record" in this matter, he alleged.

"Medical colleges and hospitals do not have facilities according to the set standards. The government does not give adequate budget and resources to medical colleges and institutions, and patients do not even get ambulances," he said.

Yadav, the former chief minister, mentioned in detail the facilities and resources provided by his government. He said that the SP government built major hospitals like Lohia Institute and Cancer Institute for treatment and convenience of the patients. Many facilities were increased in institutions like KGMU and PGI, but the BJP did not increase the facilities during its tenure, he charged.

He said that the Samajwadi government had started 108 emergency number ambulance services for the convenience of patients. The BJP government ruined that too, he alleged.

In many districts, buildings have been built in the name of medical colleges but there are not enough professors, doctors, technical staff and necessary facilities there, he said.

Yadav alleged that medical colleges of many districts have become only "referral centres". Even the hospitals and medical colleges of the capital Lucknow are not able to provide ventilators to serious patients. Several times, people die due to the lack of ventilators, he further alleged.

Pointing towards Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the health minister, the SP chief said, "The public is helpless due to the negligence and inefficiency of the BJP government and the departmental minister is not paying attention to the plight and problems of health services, his eyes are somewhere else."

Yadav claimed that "the public is angry with the false promises and rhetoric of the BJP". To teach the BJP a lesson, the public will not rest until they wipe out the government in the 2027 assembly elections, he said.

