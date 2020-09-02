Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Health officials were allegedly stopped and medical kits burnt when they went to take samples of contacts of a coronavirus patient in Haryana's Fatehabad district, police said on Wednesday.

The Health Department team had gone to Nakta village on Tuesday to take samples of a family after a member had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), police said.

They were prevented and the samples were not given. Some more people gathered there and they also did not let the team perform its duty, according to a complaint by the health officials.

Some of the equipments like rapid antigen kits were burnt during the incident, Sadar police station incharge Sukhdev Singh said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions and an investigation is underway, Singh said.

