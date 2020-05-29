Uttar Pradesh Continues to Reel Under Heatwave Conditions, Etawah Hottest Place at 43.8 Degree Celsius

Heatwave | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, May 29: The intense heat wave conditions continued at many places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with Etawah being the hottest place in the state at 43.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Banda was the second hottest recording a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, it said.

In the state capital Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 35.9 and 26.3 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. The department has forecast partly cloudy sky in Lucknow on Saturday with rain/thundershower at some places.

Isolated places in western part of the state are likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by squall, the Met said.

