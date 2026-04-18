Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 18 (ANI): A heat wave-like situation continues to prevail across Chhattisgarh, with the temperature in Raipur crossing 43°C, causing intense heat conditions across several parts of the state, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Central Chhattisgarh amid rising temperatures.

According to meteorologists, the state has witnessed a significant rise in temperature over the past week, intensifying heat stress conditions. Meteorologist Dr Gayatri Vani said the region has recorded a notable increase in temperature levels and cautioned that the prevailing heat conditions are likely to persist for the next few days.

Also Read | DA Hike 2026: How Much Extra Salary Govt Employees Will Get per Month.

"The temperature has risen from 3-4 degrees in the last week. The situation is expected to prevail for more than three days," she said.

Dr Vani further informed that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Central Chhattisgarh due to rising heat conditions. She added that some relief is expected after a few days, but only a slight drop in temperature is likely.

Also Read | DA Hike Update: Cabinet Approves 2% Increase in Dearness Allowance Ahead of 8th Pay Commission.

"A slight drop in maximum temperatures is expected after three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Central Chhattisgarh. The public is advised to minimise outdoor activities between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM and increase fluid intake," she said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a broader weather advisory covering several states witnessing heatwave and humid conditions across the country.

According to IMD, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during April 18-19. Odisha is likely to experience heat wave conditions from April 18 to 20, while Jharkhand may face similar conditions between April 19 and 21. Parts of Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are also likely to be affected on April 18.

In addition, hot and humid weather conditions are expected in Odisha from April 18 to 23, Gangetic West Bengal from April 19 to 23, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from April 18 to 21, and Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam from April 18 to 19.

The IMD has also warned of warm night conditions in isolated pockets of Odisha between April 18 and 20, advising people to take necessary precautions and avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat during peak hours. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)