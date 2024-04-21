Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, with severe heatwave in isolated pockets, the Meteorological department said in its five-day forecast as large areas in the region sizzled under the scorching sun on Sunday.

Several places in south Bengal recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday as Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district notched up the highest mercury mark in the state at 45.1 deg C, which is 8.3 counts above the normal, it said.

The weather office forecast heatwave conditions over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, with severe heatwave in isolated pockets till April 25.

It said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed at a few places in Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Hooghly, Paschim Bardhaman and North 24 Parganas districts on Sunday.

Heatwave conditions prevailed at one or two places in Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Purulia district, the Meteorological department said.

Kolkata and the neighbouring satellite township of Salt Lake recorded the day's highest temperature at 40.3 deg C, it added.

