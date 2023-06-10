Bhubaneswar, Jun 10 (PTI) Heatwave conditions scorched Odisha on Sunday with Jharsuguda recording the highest temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

At least seven places in the western part of the state recorded temperatures of more than 44 degrees Celsius, they said.

Also Read | Ajmer-92 Controversy: 'Girls Can Make Even the Biggest Person Slip', Says Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah (Watch Video).

Amid the heat, the accompanying humidity added to the discomfort of the people. State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a humidity level of 95 per cent with the mercury rising to 38.2 degrees C.

Sambalpur and Boudh recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius, Sonepur was at 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bargarh was at 44.4 degrees Celsius, Balangir was at 44.3 degrees Celsius, Hirakud recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius and Sundargarh was at 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate First-Ever National Training Conclave in Delhi on June 11.

There will be no major change in the maximum temperature over the next four-five days, and it is very likely to remain above normal by up to 5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

People were advised to take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm, it said.

Heatwave alert for Sunday was issued for Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Bolangir, Boudh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)