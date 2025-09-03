New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the NCR on Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas, and the Yamuna once again flowing above the danger mark.

Visuals showed rain sweeping across major roads, including Krishna Menon Marg, Feroz Shah Kotla Road, and Arjangarh, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Traffic slowed on Mathura Road as vehicles struggled through waterlogged stretches.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for Delhi is "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" today. A "thunderstorm with rain" has been predicted for tomorrow, followed by "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" on September 5, "thunderstorm with rain" on September 6, and "generally cloudy sky" on September 7 and 8.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 80 at 4 pm on Wednesday, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, with the water level reaching 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at around 1 pm.

On July 13, 2023, the river had touched an all-time high of 208.66 metres.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta visited Loha Pul arera and met affected families. She said that the situation was under control.

"The situation is under control. All necessary arrangements have been made for the residents. Even better arrangements will be provided if needed," she said.

Gupta added that adjoining states had been contacted to extend cooperation.

"There is water flow only in the Yamuna plain. All arrangements are being made for the people. We will not let there be any difficulty. I have spoken with the adjoining states - J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana. We will extend all possible help to them, whatever is required. Together, we will face this crisis," she had said.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday inspected the ITO barrage and assured that there was no panic. "There is no need for the people of Delhi to panic. We guarantee that there will be no flood. We have increased the water-holding capacity of the Yamuna River over the last six months. Everyone is safe," Verma told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Yamuna Bazar, residents were shifted to safer places with the help of NDRF personnel after floodwater entered homes.

Releif camps have been set up in Yamuna Khadar and Mayur Vihar Phase-I, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified rescue and relief operations.

NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh said multiple teams were on the ground. "People living in the low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations. Our teams have been deployed here since last night.14-18 teams are on standby. Four teams are deployed here," Singh said.

Villages in Old Usmanpur and Old Garhi Mendu also faced flooding, forcing families and cattle to evacuate.

"The water level is increasing rapidly, and it has entered many houses. We were given an order to vacate our house two days ago. The relief tents have now been established here. There are no facilities, the administration is with us, but the facilities are zero. Around 2,500 people with their cattle reside in this village. All the animals were rescued in time," said Rakesh, a resident of Old Usmanpur.

In Civil Lines, shopkeepers at Monastery Market began shifting goods as a precaution. "I have 3 shops here. Water will enter here 100 per cent. The Administration has advised us to take care of ourselves, remain alert, and stay safe. All shops in low-lying areas are shifting their goods. We have been told that there will be water here for 2-3 days," Deepak Rastogi, a shopkeeper.

Flooding was also reported in Noida's Sector 167, where areas near the Yamuna were inundated after heavy showers. (ANI)

