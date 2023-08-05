New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Parts of the national capital and its nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall early on Saturday morning.

The heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi.

Earlier, on Friday evening, traffic was affected due to rain in several parts of Delhi.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi has said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places in Delhi," tweeted RWFC on Saturday.

Delhi shattered a 41-year record when the national capital received heavy two-days rain in the month of July, this year.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half (August to September) of the southwest monsoon season is very likely to be normal.

The rainfall would be 94 to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) and most probably be on the negative side of normal, the IMD said in a statement issued by the Director of the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, Samuel Stella. (ANI)

