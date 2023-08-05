Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): A 28-year-old US national, accused of residing in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj without a Passport or other valid documents, has been arrested, police said on Friday.

According to Dharamshala police, Micah Tyler Height (28) is residing in India since 2021, and he has burned or lost his Passport.

"We received information that a foreign national is roaming around in McLeodganj, and when we verified the person's documents, we came to know that he did not have any Passport or any details. Later, we took him to the police station," Hitesh Lakhanpal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kangra told ANI.

The police officer said that during the interrogation, the 28-year-old revealed that he belongs to New Jersey, US and he has lost or burned his Passport.

"Accordingly, we registered an FIR relevant sections of the Foreigners Act," the senior police officer added.

"Today he was produced before the local court and the court granted one-day police custody of the accused," he said.

The Himachal Pradesh police have informed the US Embassy and are now awaiting their reply.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

