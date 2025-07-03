Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) The southwest monsoon remained active in Rajasthan where several areas witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, disrupting normal life.

The highest rainfall of 136.5 mm was recorded in Jalore, the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said.

Other areas also saw significant rainfall. Sikar recorded 22 mm of rain, Vanasthali 19 mm, Jhunjhunu 18.5 mm, Jodhpur 17.3 mm, Jaisalmer 12.2 mm, Barmer 7.1 mm, Dausa 4.5 mm, and Jaipur 3 mm, it said.

Continuous and heavy rainfall, particularly in eastern Rajasthan, led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of several towns and cities.

The Met department has predicted that rain activities will persist in parts of Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Udaipur divisions over the next 4-5 days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at some places.

Moderate to heavy showers are expected in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions over the next 3-4 days.

