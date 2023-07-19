Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday directed district collectors for precautionary measures in view of the incessant rainfall in parts of the state.

IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri on Wednesday.

According to the Deputy Chief Management Office (Dy CMO), Ajit Pawar instructed the district collectors to take precautionary measures immediately and deploy relief work and disaster management teams in view of the incessant rainfall in the city.

Pawar also reviewed the poor flood situation in Chiplun City of Ratnagiri district.

MLA Shekhar Nikam was also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in many places in the state.

"Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours. Occasional strong winds are very likely," stated the IMD in its morning bulletin.

On Tuesday, weather department issued an Orange alert for Pune, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall, particularly for tonight.

“The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Pune District with heavy rainfall in ghat areas of the northern taluka of the district, especially for July 19 night,” an IMD official said.

In response, local authorities in Pune have been directed to evaluate potential risks and implement necessary precautions as per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan."Local authorities have been directed to evaluate the current risks and take appropriate measures," said Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO, Pune District.

The alert aims to ensure the safety and preparedness of the district in the face of expected heavy downpours.

Ayush Prasad further added, “All Hospitals have been adequately staffed and stocked with the necessary medicines. Ambulances are functional and have full fuel. Officials have been asked to stay at Headquarters and stay on alert.” (ANI)

