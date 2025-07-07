Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jul 6 (PTI) Heavy rains that lashed almost all parts of Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday morning led to the flooding of almost all seasonal rivulets in the region, severely disrupting normal life.

Following the downpour, Bassi Gulam Hussain village was cut off from Hoshiarpur city as the main connecting road was submerged in floodwaters.

Lok Sabha MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal visited the affected village to assess the situation.

He assured the villagers that all possible assistance would be provided to them.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader directed district administration officials to ensure immediate relief for the affected residents and expedite efforts to restore connectivity.

He also took stock of the damage caused to crops and livestock.

Chabbewal said he would bring the matter to the attention of the government and make all efforts to secure compensation and assistance for the villagers.

He further instructed the district administration to release necessary funds from the disaster relief fund to restore the vital road link between the village and the city at the earliest.

Chabbewal also said a permanent solution, such as the construction of a bridge, would be explored to prevent such disruptions in the future.

