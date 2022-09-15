Nashik, Sep 15 (PTI) Heavy rain since Wednesday night in Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri areas of Maharashtra's Nashik district has led to rise in water levels in local dams, an official said.

As at 8pm on Thursday, 5,924 cusec (cubic foot per second) water has been discharged from Darna dam, 5,964 cusec from Palkhed, 17,689 cusec from Nandu-Madhyameshwar, 7,389 cusec from Gangapur and 2,499 cusec from Kadwa, apart from other reservoirs in Waldevi, Alandi, Bhojapur, he said.

"Discharge from the Gangapur dam has raised the water level of Godavari river, leading to submergence of Ramkund and small temples around it," he added.

