Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Parts of Maharashtra may witness heavy rain with thunder and gusty winds between May 21 and 24 following a cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast, the Met department said on Tuesday.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, issued a release on Tuesday evening stating that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 22, and thereafter, it may move northwards and intensify further.

Also Read | Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Get Scrapped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Responds.

Met department official Shubhangi Bhute said that rainfall activity over Maharashtra may increase between May 21 and May 24 under the influence of the cyclonic circulation.

The weather system is expected to impact parts of Maharashtra, including south Konkan, south central Maharashtra and Mumbai, she said.

Also Read | TIME100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy 2025 List: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Among World's Top Donors, Check Full List Here.

"There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder at some places, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph or possibly higher at isolated locations," Bhute said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)