Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 8 (ANI): Heavy security deployed at Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Hosur on Monday morning ahead of the arrival of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala in Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the supports of a former AIADMK leader gathered in large numbers in Chennai to welcome her.

Earlier in the morning, she left for Tamil Nadu from the Bengaluru hotel where she was staying after being discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the members of pro-Kannada organisations in Bengaluru removed Tamil signboards near the resort where Sasikala was staying.

She is returning to Tamil Nadu after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru. She will stay at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in Chennai's T Nagar area.

Krishnapriya is the daughter of J Ilavarasi, Sasikala's sister-in-law. Posters welcoming Sasikala have been put up in T Nagar ahead of her return to the state.

The leader was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. She has been in quarantine since then.

She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)