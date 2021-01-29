New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Additional security forces have been deployed at the Singhu and Tikri borders in order to maintain the law and situation as farmers continue with their agitation against three Central farm laws on Friday.

Amid more and more farmers joining the protest against agriculture laws after Rakesh Tikait made a series of 'emotional statements' on Thursday, security was heightened at the Singhu and Tikri borders (latter in the picture below).

The Ghaziabad District Administration also ordered anti-farm laws protestors at the Ghazipur border to vacate the area on Thursday. Police have increased security at the Delhi borders

Protesting farmers have said that they will go back to their homes only if their demands are met.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was issued a notice by the Delhi Police on Thursday, asking him to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26.

Tikait instead asked the government to take action on those who lathi-charged farmers on Republic Day. While crying in front of the media, he said "I will commit suicide if the laws are not repealed. We will not vacate the protest sites."

The emotional appeal of the BKU spokesperson triggered more and more farmers to join the protest overnight at the Ghazipur border. As a result, security was heightened at other Delhi borders as well, including Singhu and Tikri, to avoid any unwarranted situation. (ANI)

